KOKOMO — A doctor from Florida was killed in a plane crash Saturday near Kokomo.

Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald, 59, of Tampa, Fla., was identified as the only occupant of the plane, according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office says the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma, according to the release.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: