Jordan Peele Gets 5-Year Deal With Universal

Jordan Peele’s Hollywood career is red hot. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the “Us” filmmaker is set to write, produce and direct two new features for Universal Pictures. Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions just signed a five-year exclusive, first-look deal also with the Universal. No word on what kind of films he is gonna make. You can also catch Jordan Peeles other works like the updated ‘Twilight Zone’ on CBS streaming and the third season of the adult animated series ‘Big Mouth’ comes to Netflix on Oct. 4th.

