A new building at USC is being named after hip hop mogul Doctor Dre. The building bears his real name – Andre Young. It’s also named after his long-time business partner, record executive Jimmy Iovine . The two men made most of their fortune from Beats Headphones. They donated 70 million dollars to USC to build a new facility that opened on Wednesday. It focuses on arts, technology and innovation.

(Source-Billboard)

