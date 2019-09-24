Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry to Resign

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is resigning for health reasons.

According to a statement from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Curry has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer since 2015.

“Ending my time of service prior to the fulfillment of this third term was a very difficult decision,” Curry said in a statement. “My medical condition has made it necessary that I scale back my professional commitments and focus on my health and family.”

Curry is stepping down early in his third term. A Democrat, he was first elected in 2010, then re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

