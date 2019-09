Kourtney Kardashian went all out to give her kids the playhouse of all playhouses. She has been wanting to build a playhouse since her oldest Mason was an infant. Now all three children who are 4, 7, and 9 will be able to enjoy the space. Architectural Digest featured the the over the top playhouse. Check out the video below.

Source: https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kourtney-kardashian-playhouse

Also On 106.7 WTLC: