Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Event in Indianapolis This Saturday!

Walmart offers customers freehealth screenings, low-cost flu shots and heart health information

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at Walmart stores with pharmacies in Indianapolis

In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

