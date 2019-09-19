Indy
Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Event in Indianapolis This Saturday!

Walmart offers customers freehealth screenings, low-cost flu shots and heart health information

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at Walmart stores with pharmacies in Indianapolis

In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:

 

  • Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
  • Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
  • Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
  • Giveaways
  • Wellness demos
