Warren Township Teachers Ask School Board to Keep Promise

INDIANAPOLIS — If you talk to any teacher, they’ll probably tell you their workload is growing and their pay isn’t. That is the reminder teachers in Warren Township sent to their school board Wednesday night.

In a sea of red, educators are making sure their needs in the classroom are not forgotten as money from a 2018 referendum enters the district’s budget with an original promise that teachers would see some of that money.

“Keep the promise is asking our board members to use the referendum money that they said when they were selling the referendum to the public, that part of the money would go to salary retention and attraction of new teachers,” teacher union president Jenny Whitaker said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: