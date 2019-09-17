Joy’s House Still Looking for Donations to Stay Open

INDIANAPOLIS — The funding crisis continues for an Indianapolis organization that provides a safe space for people in need.

RTV6 first told you last Thursday that after 20 years, Joy’s House Adult Day and Caregiving Center in Broad Ripple is in danger of shutting its doors due to a decrease in donations and new cuts to Medicaid.

The nonprofit provides caregiver services to adults who need a little extra help.

“There’s something special about this industry about working with older adults and appreciating who they are and knowing their shortcomings knowing the challenges they have being about to spend days with them enriching their lives,” Joy’s Place founder Tina McIntosh said. “We know we’re keeping them safe we also know they’re not the only ones who benefit from the relationship.”

Donations can be made online at joyshouse.org, via phone at 317-254-0828 or by mail to Joy’s House, 2028 East Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

