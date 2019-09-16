UAW Workers Walk Off the Job at General Motors, National Strike Underway

United Auto Workers members at General Motors plant walked off the job at midnight Monday, after the union failed to come to a tentative contract agreement.

Approximately 48,000 UAW-GM workers from across the country are part of the strike.

The union and GM have been negotiating a new contract for months, and on Sept. 3, the UAW selected GM as the strike target, meaning they would be the first of the Big 3 to begin negotiating.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: