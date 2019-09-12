Snoop Dogg, Migos Go Kid-Friendly On “Addams Family”

Entertainment Buzz
Snoop Dogg and Migos are going kid-friendly on the “Addams Family” soundtrack. The Doggather and the Atlanta trio are teaming up on a new song titled “My Family,” for the upcoming family movie. The single, set to drop this Friday, also features Karol G and Rock Mafia. The new Addams Family flick, which stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Middler, Snoop himself as Cousin It, is set to arrive this Halloween.

