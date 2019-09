This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged.

The actress’ boyfriend, Jaime Lincoln Smith, asked her to marry him and Watson shared the news via Instagram on Saturday.

Showing off her sapphire engagement ring in a posted photo, she added the caption, “Forever Ever… Theyll say its love

And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation (sic).”

Susan portrays Beth Pearson on the hit TV drama.

