NBA legend Larry Bird isn’t too thrilled with a new painting of him on a building in Indianapolis. A mural by street artist Jules Muck shows the former Pacers president with tattoos on his face, arms and neck, while wearing a powder blue Indiana State basketball uniform. Bird’s lawyer says his client doesn’t like the tattoos because it goes against his brand. Bird is working with the artist in hopes of removing most of the tattoos from the piece.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

