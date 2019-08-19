Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Officially Off the Market!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text TEAMTLC to 71007 to join!

'Pixar And Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Ladies, grab your tissues for this one; one of the sexiest men on earth has officially tied the knot.

Related: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl No. 3 [PHOTOS]

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his long time girlfriend Lauren Hashian as they announced via Instagram that they are now married. The newly weds had a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Related: The Rock Shades DJ Khaled For Saying No To Oral Sex

The couple have been together for over 10 years and have two daughters together.

Source: tmz.com

The Life & Times Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Photo Gallery)
18 photos
Dwayne Johnson , Hawaii , marriage , The Rock

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close