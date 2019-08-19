Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Officially Off the Market!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text TEAMTLC to 71007 to join!
Ladies, grab your tissues for this one; one of the sexiest men on earth has officially tied the knot.
Related: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl No. 3 [PHOTOS]
Congratulations are in order for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his long time girlfriend Lauren Hashian as they announced via Instagram that they are now married. The newly weds had a private ceremony in Hawaii.
Related: The Rock Shades DJ Khaled For Saying No To Oral Sex
The couple have been together for over 10 years and have two daughters together.
Source: tmz.com