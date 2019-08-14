Mom Celebrates Back to School with a Trip to Disney World! Alone!

Dropping off your kids at school for the first day is always a joy! Now you are kid free for the next 8 hours. Well what do you do with so much free time?

A Flordia mom celebrated the first day back to school with a trip to Disney World minus the kids! She actually leaves a mile away from the park and goes with her husband and kids but she decided to go have some fun alone. She also wore a pin that read “Celebrating First Day Back to School”

The mom got a lot of praise from other parents in the park!

Source: dailymail.uk.co

Also On 106.7 WTLC: