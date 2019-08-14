Sports
HomeSports

Andrew Luck To Miss Rest Of Preseason

Well, the next time you’ll see Andrew Luck in action will be when the regular season starts and even then it’s not quite yet clear whether or not Andrew Luck will play in the regular season opener against the Chargers on the road on September 8th. General manager Chris Ballard told reporters that Luck’s calf injury has turned into an ankle injury as well. The quarterback will miss the preseason after not participating in OTA’s and minicamp.
Do you expect Andrew Luck to start the regular season?
(Source–Colts.com)

Andrew Luck , Andrew Luck injury , Andrew Luck to miss preseason , Indianapolis Colts

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close