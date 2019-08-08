Entertainment Buzz
Docuseries On Tupac And His Mother Coming To FX

The mother and son bond between Tupac Shakur and Afeni Shakur will be explored in a new docuseries set to premiere on FX.

The docuseries, titled Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, will be a five-part drama series telling the story of ‘Pac and Afeni through the eyes of the people and loved ones who knew them best.

The docuseries, which has no set release date yet, will be directed by Allen Hughes.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

