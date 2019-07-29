50 Cent Says Power Emmy Snub Is Racial

50 Cent says there could be a racial reason his hit series Power was snubbed at the Emmys. The rapper stars in and produces the series, which is the number-one show on the Starz network. It’s about a New York drug lord seeking a way out of the crime world. The show has a predominantly black cast and 50 Cent says that’s why it’s been passed up for major awards. He spoke at a panel of the Television Critics Association last week, and said Emmy voters aren’t familiar with the show and overlooked it. Mary J. Blige will join the cast of Power in its final season, which starts next month.

(Source-BET)

