Weekend Box Office Results- July 21, 2019

“The Lion King” is on top this weekend breaking a July record.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N The Lion King (2019) BV $185,000,000 4,725 $39,153 $185,000,000 1
2 1 Spider-Man: Far from Home Sony $21,000,000 -53.7% 4,415 -219 $4,757 $319,659,412 $160 3
3 2 Toy Story 4 BV $14,600,000 -30.3% 3,750 -460 $3,893 $375,533,349 5
4 3 Crawl Par. $6,000,000 -50.0% 3,170 $1,893 $23,834,810 $13.5 2
5 5 Yesterday Uni. $5,100,000 -24.0% 2,662 -93 $1,916 $57,596,465 $26 4
6 4 Stuber Fox $4,000,000 -51.4% 3,050 $1,311 $16,081,864 2
7 6 Aladdin (2019) BV $3,800,000 -38.4% 2,105 -452 $1,805 $340,040,714 $183 9
8 7 Annabelle Comes Home WB (NL) $2,660,000 -52.7% 1,981 -1,228 $1,343 $66,582,201 4
9 8 Midsommar A24 $1,599,155 -56.4% 1,105 -1,602 $1,447 $22,482,183 3
10 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $1,530,000 -52.3% 1,380 -940 $1,109 $151,551,165 $80 7
