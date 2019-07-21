Weekend Box Office Results- July 21, 2019

“The Lion King” is on top this weekend breaking a July record.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$185,000,000
|–
|4,725
|–
|$39,153
|$185,000,000
|–
|1
|2
|1
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|Sony
|$21,000,000
|-53.7%
|4,415
|-219
|$4,757
|$319,659,412
|$160
|3
|3
|2
|Toy Story 4
|BV
|$14,600,000
|-30.3%
|3,750
|-460
|$3,893
|$375,533,349
|–
|5
|4
|3
|Crawl
|Par.
|$6,000,000
|-50.0%
|3,170
|–
|$1,893
|$23,834,810
|$13.5
|2
|5
|5
|Yesterday
|Uni.
|$5,100,000
|-24.0%
|2,662
|-93
|$1,916
|$57,596,465
|$26
|4
|6
|4
|Stuber
|Fox
|$4,000,000
|-51.4%
|3,050
|–
|$1,311
|$16,081,864
|–
|2
|7
|6
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$3,800,000
|-38.4%
|2,105
|-452
|$1,805
|$340,040,714
|$183
|9
|8
|7
|Annabelle Comes Home
|WB (NL)
|$2,660,000
|-52.7%
|1,981
|-1,228
|$1,343
|$66,582,201
|–
|4
|9
|8
|Midsommar
|A24
|$1,599,155
|-56.4%
|1,105
|-1,602
|$1,447
|$22,482,183
|–
|3
|10
|9
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$1,530,000
|-52.3%
|1,380
|-940
|$1,109
|$151,551,165
|$80
|7
