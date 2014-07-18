Diahann Carroll Appears at IBE Corporate Luncheon

The term “diva” to describe a woman with a powerfully effective light and presence is often overused and misused. Sometimes the term diva has a negative connotation earned by the bad behavior of the person. I won’t use “diva” to describe one of the honorees of Friday’s Indiana Black Expo Corporate Luncheon–a highly anticipated signature event of Summer Celebration. I’ll just say, Diahann Carroll is a legendary trailblazer and gifted entertainer beyond measure. IBE will honor Ms. Carroll at the luncheon bestowing her with a “Living Legend Award.”

Ms. Carroll recently celebrated a birthday on July 17th. Admittedly, some characters that the celebrated actress, entertainer and author has portrayed over a career that spans more than six decades, can be described as diva-ish.