Diahann Carroll Appears at IBE Corporate Luncheon

Diahann Carroll Performing On 'The Bob Goulet Show'

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

The term “diva” to describe a woman with a powerfully effective light and presence is often overused and misused. Sometimes the term diva has a negative connotation earned by the bad behavior of the person. I won’t use “diva” to describe one of the honorees of Friday’s Indiana Black Expo  Corporate Luncheon–a highly anticipated signature event of Summer Celebration. I’ll just say, Diahann Carroll is a legendary trailblazer and gifted entertainer beyond measure. IBE will honor Ms. Carroll at the luncheon bestowing her with a “Living Legend Award.”

Ms. Carroll recently celebrated a birthday on July 17th.  Admittedly, some characters that the celebrated actress, entertainer and author has portrayed over a career that spans more than six decades, can be described as diva-ish.

DYNASTY

On Friday (Oct. 4), legendary actress Diahann Carroll lost her battle with cancer. She was only 84-years-old. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominee and Tony winner's daughter, Suzanne Kay, announced that the actress passed away inside her Los Angeles home on Friday. Carroll was best known for becoming the first African-American actress not to play a maid on television with her lead role in the NBC comedy Julia, which centered on played Julia Baker, a nurse who was raising her young son after losing her husband. She also the first Black woman to lead her own show. In addition, Carroll played the iconic Dominique Deveraux on ABC's Dynasty and its spinoff The Colbys, was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1974 film Claudine, and won a Tony as well! The Bronx-born actress and singer a force to be reckoned with, and so to celebrate her beautiful life, here are 10 reasons why we will always love and admire Ms. Carroll. Rest in power.  

