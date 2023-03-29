New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast

- Date/time: April 7th, 7:30pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: New Horizons Church
- Address: 7315 E. 75th Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46256
Let’s thank God it’s Good Friday at New Horizons Church! ✝
Come together with the community to celebrate Jesus’ sacrifice for us and listen to his teachings from the inspiring words for the Annual Community Wide Good Friday Worship Service.
Service starts a 7pm, Doors open at 5:30pm
LISTEN LIVE 👉 http://praiseindy.com
WATCH LIVE on YOUTUBE ▶ LINK COMING SOON
Want to learn more about New Horizons Church?
Go to their website here ➡ https://www.nhcindy.org/
