Get Tickets: Lavelle Crawford At Clowes Hall

Laughs are coming to Indianapolis this June as comedian Lavell Crawford takes over Clowes Hall for one night only.

Known for his unforgettable stand up specials, quick wit, and fan favorite roles in television and film, Lavell Crawford has become one of comedy’s biggest personalities. From sold out tours across the country to his hilarious storytelling style, fans can expect a night full of nonstop laughs and unforgettable moments.

Lavell Crawford will perform live at Clowes Hall on Sunday, June 14.