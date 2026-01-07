Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival returns to Cincinnati for an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.

Taking place July 24 and July 25, 2026, the festival will be held at Paycor Stadium and will feature performances from some of R&B’s biggest and most influential artists, including Charlie Wilson, Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, and more.

Known for bringing together generations of R&B fans, the Cincinnati Music Festival continues to be a summer staple, delivering legendary performances and unforgettable live experiences year after year.

For ticket information and additional details, visit Ticketmaster.