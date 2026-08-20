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Top 10 Cash Money & No Limit Songs That Fans Keep In Rotation

Top 10 Cash Money & No Limit Songs That Fans Keep In Rotation

Published on August 20, 2026
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Cash Money No Limit Tour poster featuring Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Silkk the Shocker, B.G., Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa, and Mr. Serv On, with special guest Lil Boosie, at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on September 19.

For Black music fans, few eras hit quite like the late ’90s and early 2000s, when Cash Money Records and No Limit Records turned Southern Hip-Hop into a national—and eventually global—force. 

These New Orleans powerhouses didn’t just sell records; they built movements, created slang, introduced unforgettable artists and proved independent-minded Southern rap could compete with anybody.

Master P’s No Limit brought us the Tank, a relentless run of albums and anthems, while Cash Money, led by Birdman and Slim Williams, gave us Juvenile, B.G., the Hot Boys, Mannie Fresh and a young Lil Wayne. Together, their sound helped lay the groundwork for the Southern rap dominance that followed.

Now fans get a chance to relive that golden era when the Cash Money No Limit Tour comes to Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on Sept. 19. Lenovo Center

As we prepare for the tour of the year, here’s a list of Cash Money and No Limit Songs that rap fans keep in their playlists.

Still Fly — Big Tymers

It Ain’t My Fault — Silkk The Shocker featuring Mystikal

Go DJ — Lil Wayne featuring Mannie Fresh

Mr. Ice Cream Man — Master P featuring Silkk the Shocker, Mia X & Mo B. Dick

#1 Stunna — Big Tymers Feat. Juvenile & Lil Wayne

How Ya Do That — Young Bleed featuring Master P & C-Loc

Slow Motion — Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim

Down 4 My N’s — C-Murder featuring Snoop Dogg and Magic

Back That Azz Up — Juvenile

Make Em’ Say Uhh! — Master P featuring Fiend, Mia X, Mystikal & Silkk the Shocker

Top 10 Cash Money & No Limit Songs That Fans Keep In Rotation was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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