RHOA Reunion Receipts: Porsha Takes Lie Detector Test Over THOSE Kelli Pastor-Pouncing Claims, Shamea Sounds Off

Source: Clifton Prescod /Jocelyn Prescod

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion aired Aug. 16, and the drama came full circle as Porsha Williams and Kelli Potter faced off over those explosive allegations involving a married pastor, with Porsha producing what she believed was polygraph proof to back up her claims.

And that wasn’t the only friendship friction heating up the reunion. Things got spicy between former friends Porsha and Shamea Morton when Shamea entered the chat, prompting Porsha to tell her to “shut the f*** up” before Shamea swiftly sounded off.

Porsha Williams took a lie detector test to prove those Kelli Potter pastor allegations.

During the reunion, Porsha revealed that she had taken a lie detector test to prove she was telling the truth about what she allegedly knew regarding Kelli’s alleged sexual encounter with a married pastor over BET weekend.

Porsha claimed she had “read text messages” in a friend’s phone that allegedly showed Kelli talking to the unnamed pastor. According to Porsha, that information became fuel after Kelli accused her of going on a recent interview and starting another “smear campaign” against her.

Porsha said the two had already made up following their previous fallout, so she was frustrated that the situation had seemingly resurfaced, especially once the pastor allegations entered the conversation.

Rather than simply argue about it, Porsha said she decided to take a lie detector test to prove she was telling the truth about the information she claimed to have seen.

And then came the reunion receipts.

Footage showed that Porsha passed the test, with the results presented during the reunion via FaceTime. According to the results shown on the show, they backed up Porsha’s claim that she had firsthand knowledge of Kelli’s alleged interaction with a pastor.

Porsha also had a message for Kelli:

“Stop with the press tour of trying to make me look bad.”

Kelli, however, wasn’t buying it.

“That’s a f–king joke. Who cares!” Kelli also took issue with Phaedra previously saying the alleged cheater was a client of hers and she therefore couldn’t confirm or deny the rumor. Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco / RHOA Season 17 Reunion “But Phaedra, I’m your client. You never actually sat me down and asked me anything about this alleged person and I’m bothered by that. You never say, Kelli s there something I need to know? You jsut insinuated and took on Frack’s [Porsha] information and took on this information. You never asked me! It didn’t stand but you co-signed.” Kelli and Porsha then traded alleged names about who the person could be. Notably when Shamea tried to jump in a defend Kelli, Porsha threatened to spill the tea on Shamea, hinting that the housewife may have been spending time with someone other than her husband during BET Weekend. “You hush and stay out of it before we talk about who you were with BET weekend as well.”

Why are Kelli Potter and Porsha Williams beefing?

The pastor’s allegations actually go back to an earlier episode of RHOA when Kelli accused Porsha of sleeping with “every Nigerian in Atlanta,” and Porsha wasted no time firing back. She claimed Kelli had “f–ked everybody,” including a “married a** man” whom she alleged was a married preacher.

The argument quickly became heated, and before things could turn physical, security stepped in and removed Kelli from the table.

But removing Kelli from the table didn’t exactly remove the drama.

Porsha continued discussing Kelli’s alleged involvement with the married preacher, claiming the two had hooked up on a “plane.”

Then came an interesting twist: Phaedra Parks appeared to back up Porsha’s story.

“I know,” Parks said before walking away from Porsha.

And just like that, the internet had another mystery to investigate.

As speculation continued to swirl after the episode, Kelli addressed the controversy directly on social media. She urged fans to stop spreading rumors and, more importantly, to stop dragging churches, pastors and congregations into the drama.

“It’s all fun and games but when I have people sending me messages about their families and congregations, you gon’ get me banned from church,” she said in a video shared to social media. “I want to still be able to go to church, and I want to still be able to praise and worship. Okay, so this list that’s going around, and you guys tagging these pastors and tagging congregations, it has to stop. Enough is enough.”

Now that Porsha has presented her lie detector results, viewers are left to decide who they believe. So, what do you think? Who is telling the truth about the pastor allegations, Porsha Williams or Kelli Potter? Thoughts?

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#RHOA Reunion Receipts: Porsha Takes Lie Detector Test Over THOSE Kelli Pastor-Pouncing Claims, Shamea Sounds Off was originally published on bossip.com