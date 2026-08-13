Brandy Tricks 2 Fans Into Thinking She's An Impersonator
'You Ain't No Go—damn Brandy!' — Brandy Tricks Two Fans Into Thinking She's An Impersonator In Hilarious Viral Video
Brandy recently found herself in an unexpectedly hilarious situation when two men refused to believe that the woman standing in front of them was actually the legendary singer herself.
On Aug. 7, the “Full Moon” singer shared a video to her Instagram Story showing the amusing encounter. The clip, which was later reposted by social media user @ItsJdante, captures two men pulling up beside Brandy as she walked down the street. Despite having the real Brandy right in front of them, the men appeared completely unconvinced.
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Here’s what happened when these two fans met Brandy.
Rather than accepting her identity, the men jokingly insisted that she was simply a Brandy impersonator. One of them immediately challenged her, telling her, “You ain’t no goddamn Brandy. And you know it.”
Instead of trying too hard to prove herself, Brandy laughed and played along with the joke. At one point, she even agreed with the men when they insisted she was “a Brandy Impersonator.”
The Grammy-winning singer then decided to make the moment even funnier by encouraging the men to take a photo with her “in case you never meet Brandy.”
The group attempted to take a picture, with one of the men handing Brandy his phone and asking her to take the photo. Brandy briefly paused as she tried to figure out how to work the device, adding another funny moment to the already entertaining interaction.
But even after taking a photo, the men still weren’t convinced. Brandy once again asked whether they believed she was really the famous singer, only for the passenger to confidently double down.
“Absolutely not.”
The Grammy-nominated singer appeared to be thoroughly entertained by the entire exchange. Even with photographic evidence that they had just encountered her, the men continued to act as though she was simply an incredibly convincing impersonator.
Social media users couldn’t get enough of the video.
The hilarious interaction quickly caught the attention of social media users, who couldn’t get enough of the men’s determination to deny that they had just met the real singer.
“Imagine running into Brandy and saying ‘You aint no goddamn Brandy’ hilarious af,” wrote @ItsJdante.
Another viewer joked, “They almost had it… But, it almost doesn’t count,” referencing Brandy’s 1999 hit “Almost Doesn’t Count.”
“I’m laughing [at] this whole video,” another person wrote.
The encounter is a perfect example of one of those celebrity moments that sounds unbelievable until you actually see it. Brandy may have been standing right there, but apparently, no amount of convincing was enough to make these two men believe they had crossed paths with the real deal.
So, the question remains: If you randomly ran into Brandy on the street, would you recognize her, or would you think she was an impersonator, too?
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'You Ain't No Go—damn Brandy!' — Brandy Tricks Two Fans Into Thinking She's An Impersonator In Hilarious Viral Video was originally published on madamenoire.com