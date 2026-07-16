AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026

Source: hirun / Getty July 16 is National AI Day, a reminder of just how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, create, and even make money. Whether you love it or you’re still a little skeptical, one thing is clear AI isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Instead of fearing the technology, why not use it to your advantage? From writing and graphic design to video editing, website building, and digital marketing, there are countless AI tools that can help you launch a side hustle, grow a business, or create an extra stream of income. TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026 If you’ve been wondering where to start, here are AI tools that can help you put artificial intelligence to work for your wallet. TRENDING: A New Study Names America’s Most Stressed Cities; See The Full List

ChatGPT How you can make money: Offer blog writing, website copy, email marketing, resumes, or social media content on Fiverr or Upwork.

Canva AI How you can make money: Design flyers, social media graphics, business cards, restaurant menus, and sell them to local businesses.

Adobe Express AI How you can make money: Create marketing graphics, event promotions, and YouTube thumbnails for clients.

CapCut AI How you can make money: Edit TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts for influencers and businesses.

Microsoft Designer How you can make money: Create logos, invitations, social media posts, and digital products to sell on Etsy.

Leonardo AI How you can make money: Generate custom artwork for t-shirts, posters, mugs, phone cases, and print-on-demand stores.

Ideogram AI How you can make money: Design typography-based shirts, stickers, and apparel with eye-catching text graphics.

Google Gemini How you can make money: Write newsletters, business plans, grant proposals, and website content for clients.

Perplexity AI How you can make money: Research competitors, gather market data, and create reports businesses will pay for.

NotebookLM How you can make money: Turn long PDFs or meetings into summaries and study guides for students or professionals.

ElevenLabs How you can make money: Create voiceovers for YouTube videos, audiobooks, podcasts, and commercials.

Otter.ai How you can make money: Transcribe meetings, interviews, podcasts, and videos for businesses and creators.

Copy.ai How you can make money: Create product descriptions, ad copy, and landing pages for e-commerce brands.

Pixlr AI How you can make money: Enhance product photos for Amazon, Shopify, and Facebook Marketplace sellers and create CGI type of videos.

Remove.bg How you can make money: Remove image backgrounds for e-commerce stores, photographers, and Etsy sellers.

Clipchamp AI How you can make money: Turn long videos into short-form content for social media clients.

Durable AI How you can make money: Build simple business websites in minutes and charge clients for setup.

HubSpot AI How you can make money: Write email campaigns and marketing sequences for small businesses.

Notion AI How you can make money: Organize business systems, SOPs, and workflows for companies.

Tome AI How you can make money: Create investor presentations and business proposals for startups.

Gamma AI How you can make money: Build presentations, pitch decks, and sales proposals for entrepreneurs & business owners.

Luma AI How you can make money: Produce cinematic product videos for small businesses and e-commerce brands.