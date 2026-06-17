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JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen Is Trying To Buy LVMH’s Stake In Fenty Beauty

JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen Is Trying To Buy LVMH’s Stake In Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty could be entering a new chapter. JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen wants to buy LVMH’s stake in the company. Read on to see why this matters. 

Published on June 17, 2026

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  • MarcyPen Capital Partners, backed by JAŸ-Z, is exploring buying LVMH's stake in Fenty Beauty.
Rihanna Celebrates New Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Nearly a decade later, Fenty Beauty could be entering a new chapter. JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen wants to buy LVMH’s stake in the company. Read on to see why this matters. 

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty changed the beauty industry the moment it launched in 2017. By introducing an inclusive foundation range that centered consumers who had long been overlooked, the brand quickly became a global success and forced the beauty world to rethink what representation really looks like.

According to a report from Personal Care Insights, MarcyPen Capital Partners — the investment firm backed by JAŸ-Z — is reportedly exploring the purchase of luxury conglomerate LVMH’s 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty. Rihanna currently owns the remaining half of the company.

While the deal has not been finalized, the potential acquisition is generating major buzz because it represents more than just another business transaction. It could signal a significant shift in ownership within one of the most influential Black-founded beauty brands in the world.

According to Cosmetics Business, MarcyPen has reportedly been evaluating several financing options and holding discussions with outside investors as it explores a possible purchase. The firm is no stranger to Rihanna’s business empire. Before becoming MarcyPen, its predecessor, Marcy Venture Partners, participated in funding rounds for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Industry experts believe the move comes as LVMH reassesses portions of its beauty portfolio amid slowing luxury spending around the world. According to Personal Care Insights, luxury brands have been facing softer consumer demand — particularly in key markets like China and the United States. As a result, LVMH is reportedly exploring options for several beauty brands while focusing on long-term growth strategies.

For Black entrepreneurs and beauty enthusiasts, this potential deal carries extra significance. Fenty Beauty has become a case study in how culturally relevant products can drive billion-dollar success. Reports cited by Personal Care Insights estimate that Fenty Beauty generated approximately $450 million in net sales in 2024 and could be valued between $1 billion and $2 billion.

If MarcyPen successfully acquires LVMH’s stake, it would place one of beauty’s biggest brands even closer to ownership and stewardship by business leaders who have long invested in Black innovation and entrepreneurship.

Whether the deal happens or not, Fenty Beauty remains one of the most powerful examples of what happens when culture, community, and commerce come together. And as Rihanna continues to build her empire, the world will be watching to see what comes next.

RELATED: Rihanna And Her Daughter Rocki Share Heartwarming Moment In ‘EE72’ Cover Shoot BTS

JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen Is Trying To Buy LVMH’s Stake In Fenty Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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