Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump announced on Sunday that the United States has reached an agreement with Iran, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran, allowing the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

The agreement is set to be formally signed on June 19th in Switzerland, as stated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key role in mediating the deal. The signing ceremony will be attended by US Vice President JD Vance, with President Trump potentially joining.

President Trump: U.S. and Iran Reach Deal to End War was originally published on wibc.com