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Fans Online Debate JAŸ-Z's Lyrics, Cultural Impact & More

Fans Online Debate JAŸ-Z’s Lyrics, Cultural Impact & More

After JAŸ-Z's headlining set of day one of the Roots Picnic, fans online are holding a passionate debate on several fronts.

Published on June 2, 2026

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JAŸ-Z delivered a crowd-pleasing live set at this year’s Roots Picnic, showcasing why he’s regarded as one of the best lyricists alive. Given all the buzz, JAŸ-Z is currently a hot topic on social across several fronts.

With a pair of celebratory milestones in store by way of the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of his classic The Blueprint, Hov gave fans in Philadelphia a glimpse of how potent his live set will potentially be this summer in New York.

As we reported, the Brooklyn bomber showed off his impeccable rhyming skills in an acapella freestyle presumably dissing Drake, Nicki Minak and a speculative number of others. With the umalat returning to his stage name, the string of live performances, and other public moves, most fans are anticipating new music from the superstar rapper from Marcy Projects.

`Naturally, JAŸ has both his fair share of supporters and nearly as many detractors, for reasons tied to his wealth, perceived status, and relevance.

Many of the more passionate responses have come from the Barbs, and there are others who view him as nothing more than a capitalist opportunist. And because of the massive fandom Drake enjoys, the quick freestyle from Hov at the Roots Picnic has brought out his stans en masse as well.

Below, we’ve got a bevy of reactions from X regarding the freshly-coiffed JAŸ-Z.

Photo: Getty

Fans Online Debate JAŸ-Z’s Lyrics, Cultural Impact & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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