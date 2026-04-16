Source: Courtesy of TV One / Courtesy of TV One

‘I Blame Udoka’: Nia Long Ditches the ‘Dating Rules’ — But Makes It Clear She’s Not Checking for Men Her Age

Actress Nia Long has been open about her views on relationships and living separately from a spouse. Following a public fallout with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, Long is now casually dating and exploring new relationship dynamics. In a recent interview, she expressed interest in older women dating younger men, sparking speculation about her dating preferences. Long’s past relationships, including with Udoka, who is younger than her, have influenced her perspective on love and coparenting. Fans are intrigued by Long’s candid discussions on modern relationships and her dating life. Source: https://atlantablackstar.com/2026/04/15/nia-long-ditches-the-dating-rules-and-makes-it-clear-why-younger-men-are-her-lane/