Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Nia Long's Candid Take on Dating Dynamics

‘I Blame Udoka’: Nia Long Ditches the ‘Dating Rules’ — But Makes It Clear She’s Not Checking for Men Her Age

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nia Long Uncensored
Source: Courtesy of TV One / Courtesy of TV One

‘I Blame Udoka’: Nia Long Ditches the ‘Dating Rules’ — But Makes It Clear She’s Not Checking for Men Her Age

Actress Nia Long has been open about her views on relationships and living separately from a spouse. Following a public fallout with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, Long is now casually dating and exploring new relationship dynamics. In a recent interview, she expressed interest in older women dating younger men, sparking speculation about her dating preferences. Long’s past relationships, including with Udoka, who is younger than her, have influenced her perspective on love and coparenting. Fans are intrigued by Long’s candid discussions on modern relationships and her dating life. Source: https://atlantablackstar.com/2026/04/15/nia-long-ditches-the-dating-rules-and-makes-it-clear-why-younger-men-are-her-lane/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Chiraq movie
Television  |  JC

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Is Now Casting in Texas

2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
27 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Music  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close