Listen Live
Close
All News

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

When Black celebrity couples come together, they often represent culture, power, and possibility. So when those relationships end, it feels like we all lost something. Here are 15 Black celebrity...

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Mindy Small / Getty

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

Love stories in the spotlight always feel bigger than life. When Black celebrity couples come together, they often represent culture, power, and possibility. So when those relationships end, it feels like we all lost something.

Here are 15 Black celebrity couples whose breakups still don’t feel real.

1. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Not legally divorced but separated since 2016, their relationship remains one of the most talked about and complex marriages in modern culture.

2. Toni Braxton and Keri Lewis

A beautiful R&B love story that quietly came to an end.

3. Usher and Tameka Foster

A high profile relationship that unfolded in the public eye.

4. Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana

Their split surprised many especially after welcoming a child.

5. Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs

A painful breakup that inspired some of her most powerful music.

6. Stevie J and Faith Evans

A relationship that came together fast and ended just as quickly.

7. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

One of the most expensive and public divorces in hip hop history.

8. Common and Angela Rye

A relationship that blended love and intellect.

9. Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes

They actually divorced and remarried showing how complex love can be.

10. Lala Anthony and Carmelo Anthony

A couple that felt solid for years before things changed.

11. Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart

A breakup that played out on reality TV.

12. Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

High school sweethearts whose split shocked fans.

13. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert

A relationship filled with highs and very public lows.

14. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

One of the biggest cultural unions of the 2010s that didn’t last.

15. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

A long term relationship that many thought would go the distance.

RELATED: 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Grilled Cheese

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

2:02
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tyrese and Tank Set for Verzuz Showdown

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

1:16
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tasha K Lists Newly Renovated Home for Sale Amid $4M Cardi B Judgment

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close