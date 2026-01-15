Iyanla Vanzant Talks Returning To OWN With ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix,’ Turning Healing Into Homework & Her ‘Humbling’ Viral Memes [Exclusive]

Source: Iyanla: The Inside Fix / OWN

More than a decade after Iyanla: Fix My Life first premiered, Iyanla Vanzant is returning to OWN with Iyanla: The Inside Fix, a soul-searching sequel that revisits the franchise’s most unforgettable moments. The series, which premieres Saturday, January 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, promises to push viewers past passive watching and into purposeful work.

And while she’s excited for this new chapter, Iyanla told BOSSIP that she never imagined the impact Fix My Life would have when it debuted in 2012.

“Absolutely not. Thank goodness,” she said. “I probably would have tried to fix it or control it or change it. No, I had no idea, and I’m so grateful I didn’t.” Instead, she says, the show became what it needed to be, resonating deeply with audiences hungry for truth, accountability, and emotional honesty.

Now, with The Inside Fix, Vanzant sees the series as a “deepening” of that original work.

“Where Fix My Life invited us to confront the pain that shaped us, The Inside Fix invites us to meet the truths that can free us,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “This is not just a look back. This is about how the lessons still apply and how we apply them to ourselves.”

The new series revisits 12 of the most talked-about episodes from Fix My Life, including the viral “Six Brown Chicks” confrontation in “Fix My Backstabbing Friends” and the deeply personal reckoning of “Fix My Broken Mother.” According to Iyanla, those moments remain relevant because the core issue hasn’t changed.

"Bad spiritual hygiene," she said bluntly about the "Six Brown Chicks" episode in particular. "Those women had bad spiritual hygiene. That behavior is going on every single day."

For Iyanla, The Inside Fix would have been helpful for them to grow, starting from within.

“The Inside Fix is the spiritual hygiene,” she explained to BOSSIP. “The tools for the daily practice. Not once a week on Saturday night when the show is on, but the daily practice of maintaining, clearing, and cleaning your inner life, your mind, how you think; your heart, how you feel; your spirit, your soul, how you stand.”

Unlike the original series, which allowed viewers to observe and draw their own conclusions, The Inside Fix is designed to be interactive.



“With Fix My Life, they could watch and draw conclusions, and they were kind of left on their own. With The Inside Fix, not only am I in the show pointing out the lessons, every show has a worksheet that you can download for free and apply it to yourself. We give you the prescription right in the worksheet.”

The servant leader also acknowledges the challenges of maintaining spiritual hygiene in an era of constant comparison, burnout, and digital overload.

"Those things will hinder you. It will," she said. "So you've got to make a choice. What hinders you from brushing your teeth? What hinders you from putting on your makeup? When it becomes important to you to be balanced, to be at peace, to be regulated, you'll do the work required. If it's not important, then you'll just complain."

Transformation, she stresses, is not a single breakthrough moment.

“If you maintain your spiritual hygiene, the transformation is ongoing. t’s not like this happens and then woo. Things that you used to do, you’ll stop doing. Things you once thought were important aren’t important anymore.”

The series also leans into moments of levity, something Vanzant says has always been part of her process, even when the show went viral with memes embodying her classic “Not on my watch!” reaction that remains a TikTok staple to this day.

“There were times when I would just crack up laughing,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what a meme was. Somebody told me, ‘You’ve got over 10,000 memes.’ It’s humbling. I just showed up to do what God told me to do.”

Now moving beyond the laughs and returning to the work as what she calls an elder, Iyanla says her hope is that future generations inherit clarity and respect for wisdom.

“We’re all human. We’re all crazy as hell,” she said. “But don’t wear it like a cape or a badge and expect special treatment. This is my crazy, and I’m willing to bring it to sanity.”

Iyanla: The Inside Fix premieres Saturday, January 17 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN!

