Finesse2tymes Arrested for Drug Possession Again, Blames Moneybagg Yo

Finesse2tymes, also known as Ricky Hampton, has been arrested for drug possession in Rusk County, Texas, and is blaming Moneybagg Yo for the incident.

This is not the first time Finesse has faced drug charges, with previous arrests in Smith County and Harris County, Texas. In an Instagram post, Finesse accused Moneybagg Yo of involving the police and associating with a snitch.

Finesse’s girlfriend was also arrested on the same day and remains in jail on a federal warrant. Finesse challenged his critics to confront him physically and accused them of being haters.

Source: Finesse2tymes Blames Moneybagg Yo For His Latest Arrest

