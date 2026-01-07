Source: INDOT / INDOT

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — An explosion in a multi-vehicle crash killed one person and shut down all lanes of Interstate 69 in Noblesville Wednesday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the closure just after 3:15 a.m., near the Ruoff Music Center. Fishers Police said the crash involved several vehicles, including a tanker that caught fire.INDOT says the shutdown could last for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted at State Road 13, and northbound drivers are diverted at the Campus Parkway Interchange (Exit 210).

Explosion, Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Blocks I-69 in Both Directions was originally published on wibc.com