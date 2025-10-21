Listen Live
Pacers Commit To Aaron Nesmith With 2-Year, $40.4M Extension

Published on October 21, 2025

2025 NBA Finals - Game Four
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Pacers Commit To Aaron Nesmith With 2-Year, $40.4M Extension

The Indiana Pacers have extended forward Aaron Nesmith on a two-year, $40.4 million contract, ensuring his presence through the 2028-29 season.

The deal, which includes a trade kicker, highlights the team’s commitment to one of their most reliable 3-and-D players.

Nesmith, 26, has flourished since joining the Pacers in 2022 as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade with the Boston Celtics.

RELATED | 2023 | Aaron Nesmith Signs Three-Year Extension With Pacers

Last season, he posted career highs, averaging 12 points per game while shooting an impressive 43.1% from beyond the arc and 50.7% overall.

His defensive prowess and ability to guard top players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jalen Brunson were instrumental in the Pacers’ deep playoff run to the NBA Finals.

The extension comes as a reward for Nesmith’s consistent improvement and his role in the Pacers’ success.

Head coach Rick Carlisle praised Nesmith’s versatility, calling him a “strong, athletic wing” who excels on both ends of the court.

Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s star guard, also lauded Nesmith’s work ethic and impact, stating, “Every player in the NBA wants to go to battle with a guy like Aaron Nesmith”.

Financially, the deal is a win for both sides.

Nesmith’s $20.2 million annual average value is considered a bargain compared to similar players, allowing the Pacers to maintain flexibility under the salary cap.

As the Pacers aim to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, locking in Nesmith ensures continuity and stability.

With his upward trajectory, Nesmith is poised to be a key piece in Indiana’s pursuit of another Finals appearance.

Pacers Commit To Aaron Nesmith With 2-Year, $40.4M Extension  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

