First Responders Investigating Possible Fuel Spill in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. – First responders say a believed fuel spill in Decatur has been “contained,” after learning of it Friday morning.

They first learned of a potential issue after someone reported an odor near Monmouth Road. Now, crews think the spill resulted in fuel getting into the St. Marys River.

Thankfully, city leaders say the substance will not travel any farther down the river, as barriers had quickly been put in the water.

At this time, it is not entirely clear what led to the spill or who was responsible.

