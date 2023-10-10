Druski Trolls Birdman Again With Clip, Drake Issues A Warning

Druski has made another clip poking fun at Birdman, which has made him angry and compelled Drake to send a warning to the comedian.

The furor began on Friday (Oct. 6) as Druski posted a new video to his social media accounts. The caption read, “Cash Money vs Coulda Been BEEF CONTINUES” and shows Druski as the scowling head of “Coulda Been Records,” a comedic “label” he started. A deeper listen to the clip reveals that he’s listening to “Daylight” from Drake’s newest album For All The Dogs, brooding as he hears the rapper use a line that he’s employed in previous skits, “Standin’ on business,” as if to imply that Drake was taking his phrase.

The clip caught the immediate attention of Birdman, the CEO of Cash Money Records who replied in the comments, “Bro you still playin’ with a real gangsta SMFH.” Drake also added a cryptic comment to the video. “Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys,” he wrote. Birdman would write more on his since-deleted Instagram Stories, posting photos of the comedian while writing: “MY LIL N***** WANT SOME OF THAT STOP PLAYING WITH THA GOAT @CHAMPAGNEPAPI RICH GANG OR DON’T BANG YOU LIL B**** @CASHMONEYOFFICIAL.”

Despite the comments, Druski is still running with the joke, resharing Birdman and Drake’s comments as well as the responses from his fans on social media with the phrase “Standin’ on business.” This comes after Birdman confronted Druski during an Instagram Live chat between the two a few months ago over Coulda Been, with Druski doing his best to try to smooth over the situation and calm the mogul down.

As for Drake getting involved, it reportedly might have to do with the fact another song from For All The Dogs is now the focus of an allegation by the ’80s group Pet Shop Boys that uses elements of their song “West End Girls” in the “All the Parties” track. “Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested,’ their post on X, formerly Twitter, said.

Druski Trolls Birdman Again With Clip, Drake Issues A Warning was originally published on hiphopwired.com