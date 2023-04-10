Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]

Black Tony’s Easter weekend took a turn for the worse after his mission to drive to Memphis and profess his love for “F.N.F” rapper Glorilla doesn’t go as planned. He decides to open up to his Rickey Smiley Morning Show family about the heartbreak.
