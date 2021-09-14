Celebrity News
LeBron And Savannah James Gush Over Each Other In 8-Year-Wedding Anniversary Celebration Post

Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals

Basketball star LeBron James and his wife Savannah celebrated eight years of marriage on Sept 14. The NBA champion took to Instagram where he gushed about his wedding anniversary and wrote a sweet message to his “Queen” Savannah.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago,” the 36 years old captioned a loving photo of him and his wife locking lips during their nuptials in 2018 at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego.

“Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you,” he concluded.

Savannah also showed her hubby some anniversary love on Instagram. The 35-year-old shared a gallery of some of the pair’s most touching moments along with a few sweet family photos. The lovebirds share three children; a daughter named Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!! 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid,” wrote Savannah.

According to TMZ, King James and his wife met each other in high school in their hometown of Akron, Ohio, and have been in love ever since. The stars got engaged in 2011 and two years later they officially tied the knot.

James previously spoke to Hello Beautiful about the importance of his wife and kids during the red carpet premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy back in July.

“I’m nobody without the support of my queen — without the support of my two princes (LeBron “Bronny,” Bryce) and my princess Zhuri. We are a royal family and we support each other in whatever we do,” shared James.

The Lakers star continued:

“We all support one another and they…they are the rock to my success and I just try to give it back to them, in any way, shape possible.”

Congrats to Lebron James and Savannah!

