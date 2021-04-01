2 downtown bars receive notice of violations from health department

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two downtown establishments received notices of violation last weekend from the Marion County Department of Public Health.

The Patron Saint and Tiki Bob’s, both located in the 200 block of South Meridian Street, were cited, according to Aliya Wishner, a spokesperson for the health department.

“Both were very cooperative in correcting issues, including making announcements to socially-distance and wear masks,” Wishner said in an email.

