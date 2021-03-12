WAGs
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It

Anybody got eyes on Yeezy?!

It looks like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s now pending divorce is getting as petty as you should have expected. Reportedly, Kanye West has changed his phone number, and didn’t bother to give his new digits to his soon to be ex-wife.

That surely makes co-parenting at least a little more challenging. Apparently, you gotta holla at the “Jesus Walks” rappers security to get at him.

According to Page Six, which clearly has a collection of “sources” ready to spill tea, Yeezy cut off communication with Kim even before she formally filed for divorce. However, they continue to co-parent amicable, with West visiting the kids whenever Kim is out of town.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,’” this source told Page Six. “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

If only all families going through a breakup could have the privilege of a multitude of nannies.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage managed to last seven years and they have four children; North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Recently, it was revealed that Kim would be keeping their old Calabasas crib after the divorce goes down. The official reason for the split is irreconcilable differences per the divorce documents that leaked online.

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19.

 

 

