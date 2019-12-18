Indiana University Investigates Assault, Racial Slurs At Frat

Indiana University is halting activities at one fraternity over allegations of assault and racist remarks made at the frat’s house. The university is investigating the incident that involves physical assault as well as allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs at the Pi Kappa Phi house last week. While the investigation is ongoing, the fraternity cannot host or participate in any organizational activities. The university promises to hold anyone accountable for violence or bias.

Click here to read the rest of this story—–https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/16/us/indiana-university-assault-antisemitic-slurs-allegations/index.html

