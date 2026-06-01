Sports creator Casey Rieger returns to The Fumble to break down the biggest stories from around the sports world. The conversation dives into the FIFA World Cup, including Lionel Messi’s brilliance, France’s dominance, the USA reaching the knockout stage, and the controversial no-call during Ghana vs. England that left fans furious. The discussion also covers Serena Williams’ surprise return to Wimbledon, whether modern sports science is extending athletes’ careers, and if performance-enhancing recovery methods like HGH should be reconsidered. Plus, reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s blockbuster move to the Miami Heat, LeBron James’ future, and a fun debate ranking the greatest basketball players to come out of North Carolina.