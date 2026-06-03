Listen Live

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and New York City is celebrating like never before. Sports journalist Bianca Peart joins The Fumble to break down the atmosphere across the city, from the championship parade to the nonstop celebrations happening throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond. The conversation explores whether this title run represents a true healing moment for New York sports fans, why Jalen Brunson has already entered the conversation as the greatest Knick of all time, and how Villanova’s influence helped power this championship run. Plus, Rodney gets a full survival guide for navigating the Knicks championship parade, including what to wear, where to stand, and how to avoid some of the more passionate fans. From basketball history to New York culture, this episode captures what this championship means to an entire city.

More from 106.7 WTLC

Slangtastic Showdown! B2K And Pretty Ricky To Face Off In Verzuz Battle Of The Millennium

14hr

A Very Chic Juneteenth! Olandria Carthen Covers Rolling Stone Africa, Talks Public Interest In Her Relationship, ‘Creeps Me Out’

16hr

Trending

Trending

R.I.P. Tay Keith! Sexyy Red, Juicy J & More Honor Grammy Nominated Producer Legacy After Family Confirms His Death

16hr

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

2d

35 Items

Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Dreamy Dazzlers Who Served Main Princess Energy At Disney Parks, Vol. 2

2d

From Reasonable Doubt To Roc Royalty: Atlanta Tastemakers Raise A D'USSE Toast To 30 Years Of JAŸ-Z's Landmark Debut

2d

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close