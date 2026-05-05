Listen Live

NBA legend Jalen Rose and actor Darnell Lindsey Jr. join The Fumble to discuss their new Tubi series Southwest High, a drama centered around life, education, sports, and survival in Detroit. The conversation dives into why it was important to show a different side of the city beyond crime headlines, while still keeping the storytelling authentic. Jalen also opens up about education reform, mentoring young Black students through the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, the Detroit Pistons’ playoff struggles, the future of the WNBA in Detroit, and one hilarious debate over whether Detroit hip-hop gets the respect it deserves nationally. Plus, the crew debates Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, NBA culture, and why Detroit barbers never let a hairline fail. Chapters:  00:00 Intro  00:17 Jalen Rose & Darnell Lindsey Jr. join the show  00:52 Detroit hairlines & barber culture  02:40 Darnell talks acting & new projects  04:26 The inspiration behind Southwest High  06:15 Darnell on showing another side of Detroit  08:47 How Jalen Rose became the lead actor  11:24 Detroit talent & representation in media  12:11 Jalen Rose Leadership Academy discussion  14:15 Pistons playoff frustrations  17:17 Detroit hip-hop debate begins  19:13 Should Detroit get another WNBA team?  20:48 Fans demand Season 2 of Southwest High  21:14 Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game discussed  21:58 Detroit vs New Jersey hip-hop debate  23:46 Final thoughts & outro

More from 106.7 WTLC
Garcelle Beauvais attends Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Garcelle Beauvais reveals the truth behind her RHOBH exit

10hr

50 Cent Action Channel Hero Shot

50 Cent’s Shreveport Expansion Delayed by Major Infrastructure Issues

10hr

Happy Birthday, Ms. Jackson! Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash

13hr

We Know That Ain't Who We Think It Is! T.I. Reunites With 'ATL' Cast For 20th Anniversary, Transforms Stadium Into Cascade Skating Rink

15hr

5 Items

Drake Begins 'Iceman' Merch Rollout With Rhinestone-Covered Hoodies That Cost Nearly $300

15hr

2 Items

Double Or Nothing: Shaquille O’Neal Earns His Masters Degree From LSU, Flau’Jae Johnson Graduates On Same Day

16hr

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close