A little rain was not going to stop Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway show. The designer, who is known for his elaborate over-the-top designs, had the who’s who of the entertainment world sitting front row of his theatrical show.
Among the attendees were Yung Miami and Taraji P Henson, who were spied in the same PF 21 ensemble.
The black leather dress features a yellow satin long sleeve portion that covers one half of the body. The complexly constructed dress was accessorized with a black clutch and black shoes.
Taraji P. Henson was seen en route to the show wearing the same dress. Instead of regular pumps, the award-winning actress opted for a pair of thigh high boots.
For me, it’s not worth exploring which lady wore it best because they both looked flawless. Each added their individual spin on the ensemble that made it different.
As if the fashion of the attendees wasn’t enough, the Moschino show was full of amazing highlights.
Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Aaron Philip At Moschino’s S/S 22 Show for New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
It looks like designers are working overtime to make their shows diverse. Trans model Aaron Philip, who is also wheelchair bound, made her runway debut in the Moschino show during New York Fashion Week S/S 22 on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
2. Jasmine Sanders At Moschino’s S/S 22 Show for New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Model Jasmine Sanders was seen arriving at the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bryant Park on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
3. Tinashe At Moschino’s S/S 22 Show for New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Singer Tinashe was seen leaving the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show at Bryant Park on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
4. Coi LeRay At Moschino’s S/S 22 Show for New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
Rapper Coi LeRay was seen wearing a black and white Moschino outfit outside the Moschino show during New York Fashion Week S/S 22 on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
5. Moschino SS22 – September 2021 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
Model Winnie Harlow led the pack walking to the runway at the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bryant Park on September 09, 2021 in New York City.