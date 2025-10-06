Listen Live
Entertainment

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Published on October 6, 2025

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over 4 years) in federal prison on October 3, after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

 

As soon as the verdict dropped, Twitter (X) erupted with reactions—everything from criticism of the sentence to jokes, disbelief, and calls for accountability.

Check Out What People think below!

