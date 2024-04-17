Worst Snubs from the 2024 Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster

The USA Men’s basketball team just announced their roster for this years 2024 Olympics. After filling 11 spots, there was much speculation as to who would fill in the final spot heading into the summer.

USA Basketball took to social media to announce their 2024 olympic team.

“Greatness Unites. The 2024 USA Men’s National Team is here.” @TeamUSA posted on Instagram.

The roster will include Olympic veterans in three-time gold medalist Kevin Durant, two-time gold medalist LeBron James and one-time gold medalists Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo.

Golden State Warriors star Point Guard Steph Curry will play in his first Olympics. The 2024 games will also mark the first Olympic appearance for Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Sixers Center Joel Embiid.

Team USA will be led by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who plans to step down from his role with the national team succeeding the Olympics.

Kerr, along with his staff, was tasked with picking the most talented superstars of the NBA to represent the USA on the Olympic stage. With the NBA being in the best shape its ever been in, there were more than enough qualified applicants to fill the role, meaning someone had to be snubbed.

There has been controversy around Embiid’s decision to suit up for the red, white, and blue. Jean-Pierre Siutat, president of the French men’s national team Les Bleus, was working on getting Embiid citizenship after he expressed playing for their national team.

In July of 2022, when Embiid was awarded French citizenship by way of, per Vardon, article 21.19 paragraph 6 of the Civil Code, which provides that nationality can be granted to “a foreigner […] whose naturalization is of exceptional interest” to the country.

However, Embiid decided to side with Team USA, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of the frenchmen. “Team USA, with [Embiid], who can beat you? Come on, nobody,” Siutat said. “This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal.”

Imagine if Embiid chose to play for France, leaving that 12th spot on the USA team open, who should fill it?

Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of players who were snubbed for the final spot on the USA olympic roster.

Check out the Worst Snubs from the 2024 Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster below!

