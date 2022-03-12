HomeArts & Entertainment

When listening to your favorite songs and reciting the lyrics word for word, it may shock you to find that the powerful pen behind the music is a Black woman.  Many of the top charting records over the last decade were written by women in music, and they need their flowers. So much effort goes into to making a true hit, from producers to A&R’s to artists, everyone’s got their role. Today, we want to shine a spotlight on the songwriters who are at the core of the bops that have become intertwined with Black culture, and popular culture as a whole.

Katy Perry’s “Fireworks”, Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amor” and Jennifer Lopez’s “What’s Love” are among some of the most influential songs written by Black women who you may not have heard of.  These women make major moves in a male dominated industry and are really pushing the needle for creatives coming up behind them.  Although they may be playing that role in the dark, these songstresses are a major asset to pop culture.

March is Women’s History Month, and this month we’d like to introduce you to the African American queens behind the songs you know and love.

Women Behind The Music: Black Songstresses Who Deserve More Credit  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Tayla Parx

2. Victoria Monet

3. Starrah

4. Ester Dean

5. Missy Elliot

6. Carla Marie Williams

7. Diana Gordon

8. Nova Wav

9. Makeba Riddick-Woods

10. Andrea Martin

