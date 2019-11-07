On Nov. 6, 2019 we held our first Wine Down Wednesdays at Michael’s Soul Kitchen in Downtown Indianapolis. Karen Vaughn and DJ Duck had the party going all night long. Missed it? Well catch us every week with Karen Vaughn on the mic and DJ King providing the sounds. The party starts at 5:30PM so head on over after work.

Are you celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or work event? Click here to enter your celebration to get a personal shoutout from Karen Vaughn.